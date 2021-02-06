Sarawak flood evacuees rise to 1,071 victims at 8am, 18 evacuation centres opened

KUCHING (Feb 6): A total of 1,071 victims from 345 families are currently displaced by the flood in four districts as of 8am today.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said Serian division is still the hardest hit as the number of victims are currently at 785 from 255 families

However, the number of flood victims who are sheltering at 18 of the flood evacuation centres have not increased since midnight.

In Serian, a total of 11 centres has been set up with the largest number at SK Tanah Puteh (285 victims, 99 families) followed by Dewan Masyarakat Serian (141 victims, 51 families).

In Samarahan and Simunjan, the number of flood victims as of 8am is currently at 277 from 88 families.

In this division, the highest number of victims is currently sheltered at Dewan Mesra Simunjan involving 94 victims from 35 families.

In Tatau, Bintulu the number of victims remained at eight from two families since Feb 3.