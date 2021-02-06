SRDC chairman urges folks living in Sibujaya flats to go for swab test tomorrow

SIBU (Feb 6): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai is urging residents staying in the flats in Sibujaya to come forward for the PCR swab tests tomorrow (Feb 7) in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He pointed out that this was important to detect those who had been infected by the virus especially asymptomatic ones.

“I urge all the flat residents to please come out and do your PCR swab test. Looking at the numbers of the positive cases in Sibu, the only way to break the chains of infection is by identifying those who have been infected especially those without any symptoms,” Sempurai said when contacted today.

The mass PCR Covid-19 screening at the open space near Sibujaya flats will run from 9am until noon.

Sempurai advised those coming for the swab tests to observe the SOP (standard operating procedure) strictly and follow the directives from the police.

On Feb 4, Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing had said the testing of the 668 samples collected during the recent large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibujaya market here is near completion, with 21 tested positive thus far.

Dr Chin has also said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in Sibujaya up to Feb 4 stood at 141 cases.

Separately, Sempurai said the SOP compliance among coffee shop operators in the township showed marked improvement after the setting up of a police roadblock.

“So far, from the observation by our enforcement and Public Health officer – noted that the compliance improved a lot after the implementation of the road block by the police at the entrance of Sibujaya.

“The monitoring team led by the police and other agencies have also increased their rounds round in Sibujaya. We hope all the coffeeshop owners and their customers alike, will continue to follow the SOP strictly.”

Turning to supermarkets, he also urged them to abide by the existing SOP strictly.