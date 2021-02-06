Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman gets 2 awards

KUCHING: Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar) was recently awarded 5-Stars (very competitive) under ‘Mature University’ category in Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education Institutions (Setara) 2018/2019 and Sin Chew Education Awards (SCEA) 2018/2019 for Outstanding Educational Institutions under Private Universities/Colleges category.

In 2017, the not-for-profit private university was awarded self-accreditation status by Malaysian Qualifications Agency while its various social responsibility initiatives earned CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Excellence Award at Sin Chew Business Excellence Award (SCBEA) 2017.

In Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 it ranked #501 – 600; #157 in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021; #33 for SDG4: Quality Education in Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020; #201-300 in Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2020; #119 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2020; and 106th World’s Most Sustainable University in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2020.

Utar has seen 67,000 graduates with 95 to 97 per cent (2019) getting employment within six months after graduation since it was established in 2002 as a premier university to advance and disseminate knowledge and expertise while emphasising the holistic development of students towards nation building.

Utar’s programmes are widely recognised by local and international professional bodies such as Board of Engineers Malaysia, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), The Board of Architects Malaysia, The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Society of Actuaries (SOA) and others.

Its emphasis on holistic development of students include Soft Skills Development Certificate Programme to complement academic education by focusing on 10 essential soft skills components. Each component including communication and language skills is imparted through study tours, competitions, speakers’ corner, training sessions and community services.

With the principle of ‘by the people, for the people’ as its bedrock, Utar has the community’s interests at heart and nurtures students to give back to the community and industry. Activities conducted throughout the years have enriched both givers and receivers, from working with the underprivileged in villages and cleaning up homes.

It also collaborates with other government foundations to reach out to more communities from other states and countries. UTAR strongly believes that engaging with the community is essential for long-term sustainability, lifelong learning and value creation for staff, students and the community itself.

The university also places great importance on R&D and commercialisation to support the Malaysian Government’s Economic Transformation Plan and has made great strides in agricultural science, building construction, stem cell research and wastewater treatment.

The fast growing private higher education institution which started with 411 students currently has 22,000 students with campuses in Kampar, Perak, and Bandar Sungai Long, Selangor.

The university offers more than 120 programmes from Foundation Studies to Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD degrees in Accounting, Business, Finance and Economics, Actuarial Science, Mathematics and Process Management, Agriculture and Food Science, Arts, Social Sciences and Education, Chinese Studies, Creative Industries, Digital Animation, Multimedia and Design, Engineering, Technology and Built Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, and Medicine and Health Sciences.

For more information, log on to www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus)/03- 9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).