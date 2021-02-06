Zero Strays appeals for bleach, detergent

MIRI: Zero Strays Miri is appealing for public donation of Clorox bleach to clean the animal shelter.

According to a post on its official Facebook page, the centre has run out of bleach after regularly cleaning the compound to stem the spread of distemper and parvovirus outbreaks.

The centre said many dogs at the shelter are sick and the area they live in must be kept as clean as possible.

A spokesperson for Zero Strays when contacted yesterday said volunteers at the shelter have been washing and scrubbing the shelter three times a day to prevent the viruses from spreading.

The shelter has run out of Clorox and is compelled to seek public donation.

She added that the shelter also appreciates donation of dog and cat food as well as detergent.

“This is a non-profit animal shelter which really appreciates donations,” she added.

To contribute to the animal shelter, drop off these items at Bettie Vet Clinic in Krokop 10 or Animal Kingdom in Permyjaya.

Zero Strays Miri strives to reduce stray population of dogs and cats in Miri through neutering campaigns and re-homing.

For more information , contact Sterwina Kho at 012-8987536.