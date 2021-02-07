12 mln syringes for 6 mln people

MOH to start off immunisation programme end of this month, 20 per cent of population to be given two shots

MELAKA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) needs 12 million ‘low dead-volume’ syringes to vaccinate 20 per cent of the country’s population, or six million people, under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme beginning end of this month.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the syringe type is needed as the vaccine for the immunisation programme has to be administered with a specific dosage to the recipient to ensure its effectiveness.

“The need for this syringe is very important to avoid wastage,” he told reporters at a Covid-19 screening at a poultry factory in Serkam here yesterday. Also present was Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

Under the first phase of the vaccination programme, he said, each individual will be given two shots, with the second shot to be given 21 days after the first one to ensure effectiveness of the vaccine.

In another development, Dr Adham said the 12-hectare poultry factory in Serkam would be temporarily closed to make it easier for the authorities to control the Serkam Industry Cluster which started last Feb 1.

He said the 1,871 workers at the factory, comprising 1,428 foreign workers and 443 local workers, are being screened for Covid-19.

“Since the cluster was detected, 604 individuals have been reported positive for Covid-19 until yesterday, with some workers undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, Selangor, and some were under quarantine at the workers’ hostel.

“We expect more workers here to be positive for Covid-19 and preventive and control measures are being intensified,” he added. —Bernama