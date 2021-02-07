160 new cases, three deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 160 new positive Covid-19 cases, three deaths and 252 recoveries today, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 160, making the cumulative total to 50,374 cases. Three death cases were reported, namely two in Beaufort and one in Tuaran,” he said.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said a total of 252 Covid-19 patients had been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 47,779.

A total of 1,680 patients are receiving treatment, namely 670 people in the hospital, 1,008 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 76 while 23 people require ventilators,” he said.

Masidi said Lahad Datu recorded 32 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Sandakan (30), Kota Kinabalu (20), Beluran (12), Penampang (9), Tawau (8), Putatan (8), Kinabatangan (7), Ranau (7), Keningau (5), Tenom (4), Kunak (3), Tuaran (3), Semporna (2), Papar (2), Nabawan (2), Sipitang (2), Kudat (1), Kota Belud (1), Kalabakan (1) and Beaufort (1).

He added Semporna changed from orange to yellow zone whilst Beluran moved from orange to red zone, and no new clusters were reported today.

Masidi said of the 160 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, a total of 95 cases (59.4%) were from close contact screening, 23 cases (14.4%) from symptomatic screening, five cases (3.1%) were from existing cluster screenings, five cases (3.1%) from PERKESO cluster and 32 cases (20%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 1,078 units, the PKRC have a total of 4,033 units and the total beds at PTS or prison remains at 1,000 units. This brings the total bed capacity to 6,111 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 27.49 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masidi said up to February 1, 7,547 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets had been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.