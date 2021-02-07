Cancer survivors create womenswear label

TWO cancer survivors have put their painful and traumatic ordeal from a bout with the disease behind them to fulfil their dreams of creating a label for women’s garbs.

Mei Ng and Aimee Soon were diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy and they became best friends while receiving treatment. Battling the affliction together, they made a commitment to pursue their passion when they made a full recovery.

After a long battle with the disease, the courageous duo stayed true to their commitment by founding a local women’s wear label called Wonder Me, in 2017 – an avenue that allows them to express themselves through aesthetical creations.

Living through the ordeal of arresting a life-threatening malignancy is a painful and traumatic experience that changes a person completely. Those given a second chance at life will usually strive to do better in realising their hopes and dreams.

For Mei and Aimee, life after cancer is to focus on their entrepreneurship venture.

Haunted by their unpleasant appearance as a result of chemotherapy, they wanted to claim back their pre-cancer selves so that they can dress up and feel beautiful again. And setting up Wonder Me is the fulfilment of their pledge to start a new womenswear brand while they were still getting treatment.

Since its establishment, the Kuala Lumpur-based brand has launched a series of capsule collections, ranging from casual to formal with dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, shirts, outerwear, skirts, shorts and more that exude a cheerful, confident vibe.

“Nobody wants to have cancer but the experience had in a way forced us to become stronger and fearless in facing all kinds of hardship. With courage and confidence, there is nothing we cannot overcome,” Aimee shared.

Mei chimed in: “Through Wonder Me pieces, we aspire to channel positivity and confidence to women who are fighting their own battles. Remember, you are stronger than you think.”

The two cancer survivors hope that like their friendship, Wonder Me pieces will become a “bestie” to the wearer, accompanying her through different phases in life and adding colours to it as well.

To usher in the Year of the Ox, Wonder Me is dropping its 2021 Chinese New Year Collection, which “re-imagines” the traditional cheongsam with floral motifs alongside retro checked patterns, dyed in bright hues, to channel an auspicious vibe.

Rendering the floral and checked aesthetics across 19 variations, the collection primarily follows the pattern of a flowy silhouette with ruffled details, asymmetrical cuts and functional pockets.

With a friendly price tag, the dresses combine comfort with a chic that will put a glow to your Chinese New Year outfit of the day.

Wonder Me keeps the supply chain fully in-house where resources are shared with their sister brand, The WonderLand.

Wonderland Fashion Group Sdn Bnd (1174179-W) is situated at No. 77-3, Jalan Radin Bagus, Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur. Tel: +603 9054 2173.

From design to cut and sew, and packaging to distribution, this end-to-end approach without outsourcing to a third party ensures quality control and keeps prices affordable.

Wonder Me avoids the mass-produced model and opted for its products to be hand-sewn by experienced local seamstresses — which translates to limited quantities for every item and prevents unnecessary waste.

Wonder Me’s collections can be viewed in-store at its Bangsar Shopping Centre and Sri Petaling showroom or online at www.mywonderme.com.