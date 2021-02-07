Covid: 3,847 new infections, active cases   surpass 50,000 mark — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,847 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Malaysia yesterday, raising the number of active cases to 50,894, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 1,692 cases recovered yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 186,970, or 78.3 per cent of the 238,721 positive cases reported so far.

“Of the new cases, four were imported infections involving Malaysians while 3,843 were local transmissions involving 2,569 Malaysians and 1,274 foreigners,” he said in a statement here.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to record the most daily cases with 1,481, followed by Johor (585) and Kuala Lumpur (402).

This is followed by Melaka (329), Sabah (233), Penang (211), Sarawak (185), Negeri Sembilan (133), Kedah (64), Kelantan (62), Terengganu (56), Pahang (48), Perak (36), Labuan (10), Putrajaya (8) and Perlis (4).

He said 305 people are still in intensive care, with 139 requiring ventilator support.

He said 12 fatalities were reported yesterday, bringing the death toll to 857.

The deaths involved seven men and five women aged between 38 and 84, and 11 of them had a history of diseases.

He said 12 new clusters were reported, bringing the number of active clusters to 441, of which 93 recorded new cases yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said 11 of the new clusters were detected at workplaces, including Gong Nering in Terengganu; Jalan Chester (Sabah); Sungai Besi building site (Kuala Lumpur); and Jalan Bayu Satu, Jalan Istimewa Tujuh and Jalan Tun Mutalib in Johor.

The other workplace clusters are Gudang Salak Tinggi, Industri Kampung Baru, Lingkaran Cyber, Jalan Banting-Klang and Jalan Kuala Selangor in Selangor, while the other is a high-risk group cluster at Jalan Kubur Darau in Besut, Terengganu.

“The clusters which recorded the most new cases today are Industri Serkam (257 cases), Industri Kampung Baru (167) and Mayang Pasir (102).

“The number of clusters which have ended is 447, including five yesterday – Rapat, Jalan SEDCO, Rambai, Jalan Nikolas and Ria-30,” he added. —bernama