Enhanced SOP to be enforced in Sibujaya from Feb 9-23, says SDDMC

SIBU (Feb 7): An enhanced standard operating procedure (SOP) will be enforced in Sibujaya for two weeks from Feb 9 till 23, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).

SDDMC in a press release tonight, said the latest move was in the light of the high Covid-19 cases in the township.

“In view of the high cases of Covid-19 in Sibujaya and with the approval of the State Disaster Management Committee, the following enhanced SOP will be enforced in Sibujaya for a period of two weeks from Feb 9 till 23.

“Only two persons allowed per car.

“Only businesses dealing with food, pharmacies, clinics and petrol stations are allowed to operate,” it said.

Additionally, it stated that all schools, including those with exam classes, are to be closed.

“All social gatherings are not allowed except for funerals (please refer to SOP for funeral) and Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei (please refer to SOP for Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei),” it said.