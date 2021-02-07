First architectural design competition

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee (HSL), Next Phase and Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) have launched a design competition for a prime piece of land in Kuching’s central business district.

The one-acre plot along Jalan Tabuan is within 1km radius of Kuching Waterfront, Padungan and The Spring Shopping Mall.

The competition open to all PAM-registered corporate members is offering RM100,000 as first prize, RM50,000 and RM25,000 as second and third prizes respectively with two honourable mentions.

PAM members may collaborate with foreign architects with no limit on number of entries.

Registration opens Feb 8 and will close Apr 19 with results to be announced late May with prize presentation.

The competition’s design brief calls for a commercial development which can be mix-used except a hotel.

Judges will focus on community engagement for the public and users of the building, optimum building orientation and economic viability with maximum gross floor area of 30,000sqm.

Judges for this first design competition of its kind in Sarawak include PAM Sarawak chairman Ar Ivy Jong, PAM Malaysia president Datuk Ar Ezumi Harzani Ismail, an eminent Sarawakian architect, an eminent Malaysian architect, and HSL representative.

“This is an ‘ideas competition’ for a great piece of land in good location, which should have a great building on it.

“HSL will gain significantly from having the most innovative ideas and best designed plans. But the ultimate beneficiary will be the public who gain a new architectural icon, new business ventures, new job opportunities and a new public space at an easily accessible location,” said HSL properties development general manager Tay Chiok Kee in a statement.

HSL’s marketing team has tentatively named the project ‘Langit’ which means sky or door (lang) in local Malay.

“This is an aspirational project,” said PAM Sarawak deputy chairman Chai Si Yong, who is director of PDC Design Group.

Kuching is one of the best designed cities in Malaysia with many award-winning architects and unique buildings.

For the latest updates, visit langitkch.com and pamsc.org.my or hsl.com.my and @hslcn on social media.