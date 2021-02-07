Immigration Dept foils attempt to smuggle 19 illegal immigrants

KUCHING (Feb 7): The State Immigration Department today foiled an attempt by two local men to smuggle 19 illegal immigrants during ‘Ops Serkap’.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement yesterday said the immigrants were transported in a public bus in Betong heading to Miri, when the department’s Quick Respond Team (QRT) foiled the attempt at 1.15am.

“The illegal immigrants consisted of 9 men, 8 women and two children, all aged between 1 to 50 years old. During the inspection, all illegal immigrants were hiding under the seats and behind stacks of boxes.

“Two local men were arrested for their alleged involved in smuggling the illegal immigrants,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile the police have arrested two Indonesians for violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

In the statement, it is stated that 56 compounds were issued, where Bintulu made the top list at 40 compounds, Kuching (12), Padawan (2), Miri (1) and Kapit (1) for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP)