KPDNHEP, MKN in talks to allow more businesses to open

PUTRAJAYA: Discussions to allow business sectors that are still not allowed to operate are underway between the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and the National Security Council (MKN), says minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi.

He said the ministry would like all business sectors yet to resume operations to be allowed to open, provided that they would agree to comply with the highest level of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The KPDNHEP is very concerned and listens to the appeals of various business sectors asking for permission to operate.

“The ministry understands the need to open all business sectors because the economy is essential – provided that both traders and consumers fully adhere to the SOP for the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nanta said among the business sectors still not allowed to operate were clothing, sports merchandise, household, kitchen appliances and cosmetics stores.

Meanwhile, the minister said based on an inspection that was carried out on a palm oil production and packaging plant in Dengkil, Selangor yesterday, as well as from enforcement checks nationwide including those in the Muadzam Shah town in Rompin recently, it was found that there was sufficient supply of cooking oil sold in 1kg polybag packs.

He said the visit was made in response to the numerous feedback that the ministry had received from consumers regarding the shortage of cooking oil in the market, especially at the retail level.

Nanta said based on the information, the shortage was deemed only temporary as the retailers were awaiting new delivery from the wholesalers.

“A total of 60,000 tonnes a month – or 720,000 tonnes per year, of subsidised cooking oil is allocated in the form of 1kg polybag packs. This is equivalent to 60 million packets per kilogramme per month, or 720 million packets per kilogramme per year,” he added.

Nanta said there were 25 manufacturers and 296 cooking oil packaging companies nationwide and that for 2020, the total annual production of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking oil was at 1,836,000 tonnes.

As a temporary measure, the ministry had, since Jan 19, implemented a scheme whereby each customer would only be limited to three polybag packs per kilogramme for each purchase.

Nanta urged consumers to use the ‘Price Catcher’ mobile application to find out the retail premises that had supplies in a locality. — Bernama