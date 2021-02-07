Minister: Onus on contractors to provide standard workers’ lodging under Act 446 

KUCHING: Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof wants to see more construction companies provide standard lodging for workers in compliance with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The senior minister has observed that the accommodation for workers, which is often crowded and unhygienic, has been frequently highlighted and thus, attracting negative publicity.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) has also discovered that the workers’ housing, which is not well taken care of, contributes to the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued in connection with Fadillah’s visit to a construction site in Kuala Lumpur run by Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd.

The minister commended the contractor for managing its workers’ housing in accordance with Act 446.

Adding on, Fadillah said the majority of contractors had not been giving much attention to their workers’ quarters in view of the construction activities at one site being temporary in nature.

He also noted that providing quality accommodation for the workers would add to the costs.

According to him, Kerjaya Prospek has adopted the concept of ‘modular construction’ for its workers’ housing that could suitably accommodate the number of workers, the project size and also site location.

He also pointed out that the workers’ quarters provided by the company also came with toilets and ventilation befitting the specifications.

“This temporary lodging is built at the construction site to reduce the movement of workers so as to cut down the risk of the spread of Covid-19,” said Fadillah.