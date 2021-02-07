Number of flood evacuees in Sarawak stands at 1,002 as of 8am

KUCHING: A total of 1,002 flood victims from 329 families are currently displaced by floods in three districts in the state as of 8am today.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said Serian division is still the hardest hit as the number of victims are currently at 767 from 249 families.

In Serian, a total of nine temporary evacuation centres have been set up with the largest number at SK Tanah Puteh (349 victims, 114 families) followed by Dewan Masyarakat Serian (148 victims, 52 families).

In Samarahan and Simunjan, the number of flood victims as of 8am is currently at 235 from 80 families.

In Samarahan, the highest number of victims is currently sheltered at Dewan Mesra Simunjan involving 96 victims from 37 families.