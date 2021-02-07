PSB branches distribute CNY gift packs at Krokop 10 Market

MIRI: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Piasau, Pujut and Senadin branches distributed over 500 Chinese New Year (CNY) gift packs at Krokop 10 Market yesterday.

PSB Pujut chairman Bruce Chai led the drive-through distribution of gift packs at the market’s car park.

Also present were PSB central women chief Suzanne Lee, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How’s personal assistant Steve Teo and PSB central youth assistant secretary Sim Poh Giap.

“As this CNY celebration will be muted, we wanted to share festive joy and wish those celebrating good fortune and good health by distributing traditional festive snacks,” he said, adding that the drive-through allowed physical distancing and other standard operating procedures to be observed.

He reminded the general public to stay vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 spreading within the community.