SDMC issues reminder on CNY SOPs

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has issued a reminder on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Chinese New Year (CNY).

For the traditional family reunion dinner on CNY Eve, SDMC said only a maximum 20 family members would be allowed.

SDMC said the dinner cannot be held at a hotel or a restaurant, and this includes any reunion dinner on the first day of the Year of the Ox.

“For the festive celebration on the first day only, it is limited to close family members and a maximum of 20 persons at any given time,” the committee said in a statement on Friday (Feb 5).

SDMC stressed that activities such as open house and house-to-house visits would not be allowed.

The traditional lion or dragon dance would also not be permitted.

“Celebrations at the temple or public spaces are not allowed; festive bazaar in open spaces, hotels, and shopping malls are equally not allowed.”

For the celebration on the first day, SDMC said the host is obligated to provide temperature screening for family members, who are required to register themselves through MySejahtera, CovidTrace, or Qmunity to facilitate contact tracing.

Alternatively, the host can use manual registration, with details such as name, contact number, date, and time of visit.

“Family members whose body temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees Celsius or who display any symptoms should not be allowed to enter and are advised to visit the nearest hospital or health clinic.

“The host is responsible for the seating arrangement for the visiting family members, observing physical distancing of at least one metre,” said SDMC.

It added that physical contact such as handshakes would not be permitted.