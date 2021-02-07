SDMC: Only committee members allowed for prayers in house of worship this CNY

KUCHING (Feb 7): Only committee members are allowed for prayers in the house of worship during this Chinese New Year (CNY), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

In a notice, SDMC said the number of committee members allowed for prayers was limited to 12 or subject to the size of the house of worship.

“Such prayers are only allowed on the first day of Chinese New Year. And all must strictly comply with the earlier SOP (standard operating procedures) issued by SDMC through Unifor (Unit for Other Religions) dated Oct 3, 2020,” it said.

Previously, Unifor announced that for as long as the house of worship maintained the physical distancing of one metre, it would be all right to fill the house of worship up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the venue.

Unifor discouraged children aged 12 years and below and senior citizens aged 60 years and above from being present at any house of worship.