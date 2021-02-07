SDMC: Samarahan district changes to orange zone, Betong reverts to yellow zone

KUCHING (Feb 7): Samarahan district is now an orange zone for Covid-19 after recording a total 25 local infection cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

It was previously a yellow zone. Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

On the other hand, Betong district has improved to yellow zone from orange zone previously after recording only nine local infection cases in the past 14 days.

Nine districts namely Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu remain as the red zones in the state with accumulated number of 1,951 local infection cases in a two-week period.

The districts of Kuching, Selangau, Sri Aman, Matu, Bau and Subis remain as orange zones with total 159 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Daro, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan and Lubok Antu districts stay as yellow zones with accumulated number of 101 cases in a two-week period.

The eight districts which are still green zones or with zero cases are Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi.