169 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 169 new positive Covid-19 cases, three deaths, and 264 recoveries today, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 169, making the cumulative total to 50,543 cases. Three death cases were reported, namely two in the Kota Kinabalu and one in Lahad Datu,” he said.

“A total of 264 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 48,043. A total of 1,491 patients are receiving treatment, namely 568 people in the hospitals, 921 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 76. Of the 76, 23 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 30 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Tawau (26), Kalabakan (22), Putatan (17), Keningau (12), Kinabatangan (9), Lahad Datu (7), Papar (7), Nabawan (7), Beluran (5), Tuaran (5), Penampang (5), Semporna (4), Tenom (4), Kudat (3), Kota Marudu (2), Sandakan (1), Ranau (1), Sipitang (1), and Kuala Penyu (1).

He added that Semporna changed from yellow to orange zone and one new cluster was reported today.

“The Batu 38 Kalabakan Cluster in Kalabakan recorded 17 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 18 cases. The index case is an employee of a private logging company that was tested positive through symptomatic screening on February 4. Close contact and workplace screening is in full swing,” said Masidi.

“Of the 169 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 103 cases (60.9%) were from close contact screening, 23 cases (13.6%) from symptomatic screening, 29 cases (17.2%) were from new and existing cluster screenings, four cases (2.4%) from PERKESO cluster and 10 cases (5.9%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospital is 1,078 units, the PKRC have a total of 4,033 units and the total beds at PTS or prison remain at 1,000 units. This brings the total bed capacity to 6,111 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 24.4%.”

Meanwhile, Masidi said up to February 8, 2021, 10,686 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets had been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.