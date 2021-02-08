Adham: Over 6 mln RT-PCR, RTK antigen screening tests done

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 6,414,565 Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and RTK Antigen screening tests had been conducted from last year until Feb 5 this year, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said 3,332,554 of the RT-PCR screening tests were conducted last year.

This year alone, as at Feb 5, 188,284 RT-PCR tests were conducted, he said in a statement yesterday – attributing the high number, despite the short period, to the requirement for employers to send their targeted workers for the screening test.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 1,893,727 RTK tests had been conducted as at Feb 5.

“This shows that the government is paying attention to the RTK antigen or RTK-PCR test, so that we can detect Covid-19 cases fast. The sooner we test, the sooner we get to isolate them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the setting up of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre last month was also important to monitor the asymptomatic cases.

This is to determine whether the patients could be placed under home quarantine or to be sent to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), he added. — Bernama