BPR application is free of charge, says IRB

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): The Inland Revenue Board has clarified that the application for Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) is free and no charges would be imposed on applicants.

In a statement today, the IRB said it had received complaints regarding the existence of some quarters who have been charging a service fee to fill up the BPR application form.

“The IRB has never appointed any party to provide the service of filling the BPR form.

“Each application received online or manually will be reviewed according to the prescribed procedures and no special treatment will be given,” read the statement.

For enquiries or feedback on BPR applications, the IRB is reachable via its BPR Hotline at 1-800-88-2747 or HASiL Live Chat and online feedback form is also available on its official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. – Bernama