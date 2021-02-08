Canon launches new A3+ professional photo printers

SHAH ALAM: Canon Marketing Malaysia (Canon) has unveiled its new imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200 professional A3+ photo printers.

The A3+ printer supports a wide range of media types and sizes, including the new Canon Premium Fine Art Rough media, perfect for professional photographers and graphic artists in creating exhibition-ready prints.

“We are delighted to unveil the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200, which not only produce quick and high-quality outputs, but also improves workflow within a smaller footprint printer. These photo printers were designed to meet the evolving creative needs of photographers by elevating levels of depth and colour expression that are beyond the limits of ordinary home printers,’’ said Canon’s head of Consumer System Products (CSP) Division Sandy Lee,.

Powered by the Canon L-COA PRO processor, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 produces high quality prints without compromise. The groundbreaking processor can effortlessly handle large volumes of image data at high speeds to produce an A3+ print in less than five minutes.

On top of that, the PRO-300’s latest LUCIA PRO 10-ink system can achieve consistent professional-level printouts across a wide range of media. Through the enhanced ink system, the printer is capable of producing an expanded colour gamut to create greater depth and outstanding colour in every print.

Its matte black ink specifically increases black density for non-glossy media, and enables a wider monochromatic range in dark zones.

With dedicated ink nozzles for Matte and Photo Black, the PRO-300 is able to automatically select the suitable ink based on the paper loaded. This allows users to switch between matte and glossy media seamlessly without swapping inks.

The PIXMA PRO-200 uses an eight-ink configuration that is designed to deliver an expanded colour reproduction, with improved red, blue and black density over its predecessors.

This lightweight printer brings snapshots to life in an instant, completing a high-quality print in 90 seconds.

A perfect option for those looking for beautifully-toned photographs in a pinch of time.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200 features a footprint 15 per cent smaller than the previous generation models – Canon PIXMA PRO-10 and PRO-100.

These new photo printers also spot a three-inch colour LCD screen for easy setup, swift access to settings, as well as monitoring ink levels to know when to replace ink cartridges.

A new Auto Skew Correction feature is available on both printers, to ensure accurate feeding, especially for large and thick papers. With this, the photo printers will detect the alignment and adjust feeding during printing without the need of manual intervention.

To prevent ink nozzles from clogging and causing misfires, the PRO-300 is also equipped with an automatic nozzle compensation feature. When a nozzle is malfunctioning, the printer will automatically deploy backup nozzles to prevent banding and eliminate streaks in the photo.

To assure a seamless integration with professional print workflows, and in particular with Canon EOS system cameras, the PRO-200 and PRO-300 are bundled with the Canon Professional Print & Layout (PPL) software.

This powerful program provides an intuitive interface, making it easy for users to optimize layout and colour settings for single or multiple print jobs, beginning from image capture, to post-editing, and eventually the print result.

Together with Canon’s Media Configuration Tool, imaging professionals can also manage colour profiles for Canon and third party media with ease, ensuring the re-use of custom settings for similar print jobs quickly.

On top of the launch of the printers, Canon has also released a new Premium Fine Art Rough (FA-RG1) media, designed to push the limits of photographic and artistic expression on the PRO-200 and PRO-300.

This heavy, textured cotton-based paper is particularly suited for portraits and fine art reproduction.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is expected to be priced at RM2,700 while the PIXMA PRO-200 is set to be priced at RM1,620. Both printers are expected to be available for purchase from today onwards (February 8, 2021).