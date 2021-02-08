Comply with MCO to keep Covid-19 at bay, Jamit tells Kapit folk

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat yesterday appealed to the people of Kapit to strictly comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from worsening in the district.

He reminded that Kapit had now been classified as Red Zone because of the high number of Covid-19 positive cases detected in the district since Jan 2021.

“I urge everybody in Kapit to comply with the MCO so as to be safe and healthy from the coronavirus. Do not leave your ‘bilek’ and longhouses unless very necessary. Remember there is no medicine yet to cure you if you are infected by Covid-19.

“Enforcement is to protect you. MCO is not to make your life difficult. Stay at home and take it as the time to be with your loved ones.

“To overcome this invincible virus, every one of us must sacrifice and fully cooperate with the authorities,” said Jamit.

He thanked all the frontliners here for their dedication and commitment to enforce the MCO SOP, and extended his thanks to the army personnel from Brigade 9 Royal Rangers at Jalan Oya, Sibu who had been assigned to Kapit to assist the frontliners.

Jamit also gave appreciation to churches and non-governmental organisations here for raising funds to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for the frontliners.