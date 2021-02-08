Covid-19: 3 new deaths, 84 new positive cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 8): Sarawak recorded three more Covid-19 deaths today despite recording a significant drop in new positive Covid-19 cases with 84 cases.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), all three deaths were recorded in Sibu. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak to 53 cases.

The 51st death was a 74-year-old local man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after he showed Covid-19 symptoms when being screened.

His rT-PCR test showed he was positive for COvid-19 on Jan 25.

His condition continued to deteriorate and he died on Feb 7.

The 52nd death was a local 60-year-old woman who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after experiencing breathing problems with cough, fever, lethargy and loss of appetite.

She was found positive for Covid-19 on Feb 4. Her health deteriorated and she eventually died on Feb 8.

The case had a history of comorbidity such as diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

The 53rd death was an 89-year-old local man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital when his close contact test revealed he was positive for the virus on Jan 19.

His health deteriorated and he died on Feb 8. He had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

Meanwhile, as Sarawak recorded two-digit daily cases for the first time today since Jan 27, Sibu continued to top the list of district with the most new cases at 24, where 16 were from an active case detection (ACD) operation, four were patients who showed symptoms, three from self screening and one healthcare worker.

Song came second with 23 new cases today where 21 were from ACD and two were related to the Pasai Cluster.

Miri had 10 new cases today where eight were from ACD, one was from contact tracing after returning from a high risk area Pakan, and one was a healthcare worker at a medical institution there.

Bintulu recorded nine new cases where five were from ACD, two were healthcare workers, one was a patient with symptoms, and one individual who just returned from a high risk area Kelantan.

Julau recorded five new cases where four were from ACD and one was a patient who showed symptoms.

Kapit district recorded four cases where two were from ACD, one related to the Pasai Cluster and one was a healthcare worker.

Bau recorded two cases related to the Tabong Cluster, and Pakan two cases from ACD.

Sri Aman recorded two cases from the Sebangkoi Cluster, and Samarahan one involving a patient who showed symptoms.

Lundu had one case involving the Pasai Cluster, and Sarikei also one from an individual who just returned from a high risk area Saratok.

All in all, 1,831 cases were being treated in hospitals all over the state as of today where 903 were in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (373), Kapit Hospital’s Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) (211), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) (172), Bintulu Hospital (147), Sarikei Hospital (24) and Limbang Hospital’s PKRC (1).

Also, 123 cases have recovered and discharged today, making the recovery rate as of today at 3,856 or 66.94 per cent out of 5,760 total cases in the state to date.

There were 64 from Sibu Hospital, Bintulu Hospital (22), Kapit Hospital’s PKRC (14), Miri Hospital (13), SGH (9) and Sarikei Hospital (1).

SDMC also recorded 87 new person-under-investigation (PUI) today, with six still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, 566 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded, making it a total of 6,045 cases being quarantined in 84 hotels and other quarantine centres across the state.