Covid-19: Nation records 3,731 new cases, 15 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,369 Covid-19 recoveries were reported yesterday, almost double the number of recovery cases on Saturday, while 3,731 new cases were recorded overnight.

However, there were also 15 new fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 872 people, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Malaysia’s total number of recoveries now stood at 190,339 cases, while the infection tally was at 242,452 cases.

“Of these, 51,241 of them are active cases,” he said in a media statement on Covid-19 developments released yesterday.

Eight of the new cases were imported and involved four Malaysians, while among the 3,723 local transmissions, 1,946 were Malaysians, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 292 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the intensive care units, with 140 of them intubated. He said all of the new fatalities involved Malaysians, comprising eight men and seven women aged between 18 and 94, adding that 14 of them had underlying illnesses.

He said Selangor remained the state with the highest number of daily cases, reporting 1,606 infections, followed by Johor (499) and Kuala Lumpur (372). Melaka recorded 313 cases, Penang (250); Sarawak (219); Sabah (160); Negeri Sembilan (92); Perak (71); Kedah (43); Pahang (34); Kelantan (32); Terengganu (29); Putrajaya (nine), and Perlis with two cases.

Also, seven new clusters were identified, taking the number of active clusters to 411, of which 81 recorded an increase in new cases.

Of the seven clusters, three involved workplaces, namely Tapak Bina Lembah Selatan and Jalan Bagan in Selangor and Jalan Gangsa Dua in Johor, while the two community-based clusters were Seruas in Sarawak, and Taman Segar in Perak.

Dr Noor Hisham said Lorong Mawar was a religious cluster in Perak, while another high-risk group cluster identified was Ampang Campuran in Selangor.

Clusters that recorded the highest increase in new cases were the Industri Serkam Cluster (246 cases), Gudang Salak Tinggi Cluster (127) and Tapak Bina Lembah Selatan Cluster (99).

“So far, a total of 454 clusters have ended, including seven yesterday – namely Pintu Geng, Ehsan Ibol, Persiaran Heights, Langkasuka, Wawasan, Jalan BBN and Texmile (clusters),” he said. — Bernama