Covid-19: Pasai Cluster records four new cases today, total tally at 2,363

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu recorded four new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the number of cumulative cases to 2,363, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said a total of 25,500 individuals had been screened under the cluster, of which, 22,815 were tested negative for Covid-19 and 322 were still awaiting laboratory test results.

“Seruas Cluster, Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster, Sri Aman and Tabong Cluster, Bau each recorded two new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the number of cumulative cases for these clusters to 118,” said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update.

A total of 167 individuals had been screened under the Seruas Cluster and 62 of them were tested negative for Covid-19 while 44 are awaiting laboratory test results.

For the Sebangkoi Cluster, SDMC said a total of 447 individuals had been swab tested, of which, 267 were tested negative for the virus and 157 were still awaiting laboratory test results.

“A total of 250 individuals had been screened under the Tabong Cluster whereas 180 of them were tested negative for Covid-19 and 36 are still awaiting laboratory test results.”

Apart from these clusters, SDMC said the state still had 11 other active clusters namely Jun Heng Cluster, Bintulu with a total of 20 cases; Bintang Daily Cluster, Meradong (9 cases); Jalan Pengiran Cluster, Matu (23 cases); Indah Riang Cluster, Kuching (21 cases); Bedayan Cluster, Serian (17 cases); Rakut Cluster, Miri (156 cases); Bukit Sekubong Cluster, Sebauh (33 cases); Jelita Cluster, Miri (56 cases); Keranji Tabuan Cluster, Kuching (15 cases); Bah Sayap Cluster, Miri (96 cases); and Stutong Cluster, Kuching (41 cases).