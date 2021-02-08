Dr Chin: 22 out of 668 samples collected at Sibujaya market test positive for Covid-19

SIBU (Feb 8): A total of 22 out of 668 samples collected during the recent large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibujaya market here recently have been tested positive for the virus, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He added that the rest of the samples collected during the screening were tested negative for the virus.

“They (those tested positive for Covid-19) have been admitted. Their close contacts were sent to (the) quarantine centre,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

As for the 629 samples that were collected from the mass Covid-19 screening near Sibujaya flats yesterday, he said the results will be known by tomorrow.

Dr Chin disclosed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in Sibujaya as of Feb 7 stood at 217 cases.

Adding on, he said those wishing to go for the health screening can do at Sibujaya health clinic during its operation hours.

“In view of long Chinese New Year weekend, we will specially open this Saturday for half day,” Dr Chin added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Sibu Divisional Health Office had said Sibujaya residents who were given a white wristband after taking swab test at the mass Covid-19 screening at Sibujaya flats here must undergo home quarantine for at least 14 days.

The spokesperson had also said they were not allowed to go out from their house throughout the quarantine period and should wait for further instructions from the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had said in a press release last night that an enhanced standard operating procedure (SOP) will be enforced in Sibujaya for two weeks from Feb 9 until 23.

SDDMC had said the latest move was in the light of the high Covid-19 cases in the township.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said yesterday that out of the 55 cases in Sibu, 34 were from active case detection (ACD), 14 involved individuals experiencing symptoms, five from those coming for self screening at medical facilities, one from Pasai Cluster and one involve a health worker.