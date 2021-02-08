Examination Board: No changes in SPM format

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 8): The Malaysian Examination Board (LPM) today clarified that there is no changes to this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination format.

LPM, in a statement today, said a newspaper report related to purported changes in the format of the SPM examination in the future is not true and the board has never made any confirmation on the matter.

It said that the report which was published in a Malay-language daily has caused a lot of confusion to the public, especially to SPM 2020 candidates.

“If there are any changes to the format of SPM examination and assessment system, LPM will inform the public officially,” said the statement here today.

On Feb 7, the daily published a report entitled “Wajah Baru SPM” on the front page, with accompanying articles on pages 2 and 3. – Bernama