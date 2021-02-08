Immigration foils bid to bring in 19 illegal immigrants

KUCHING: The State Immigration Department yesterday foiled an attempt by two local men to smuggle in 19 illegal immigrants during ‘Ops Serkap’.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement yesterday said the foreigners were transported in a public bus in Betong heading to Miri, when the department’s Quick Response Team (QRT) foiled the attempt at 1.15am.

“The illegal immigrants were nine men, eight women and two children – aged one to 50 years.

“During the inspection, all the illegal immigrants were hiding under the seats and behind stacks of boxes.

“Two local men were arrested for suspected involvement in smuggling of the illegal immigrants,” SDMC said.

The statement also said the police arrested two Indonesians for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

It also stated that 56 compounds were issued – 40 in Bintulu, 12 in Kuching, two in Padawan, one in Miri and one in Kapit.