KBA juniors lead the way in State Circuit

KUCHING: Kuching Badminton Association’s (KBA) players excelled in the first series of the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit at the Sarawak Multipurpose Indoor Arena in Petra Jaya last Saturday.

They clinched two gold and two bronze medals in the one-day tournament organised by SSC and KBA.

Alwyn Chua Kai Xu won all his five matches in the Boys U13 with the scores of 3-0, beating Athan Yang Zhi Yung, Ong Wyn Yi Ze, Keith Wong Zi Lei, Affendie Mazlan Maiman and Vidic Jong Lip.

He was awarded 140 ranking points, a gold medal and certificate as champion.

In second and third placings were Athan Yang and Chong Yan Cheng with 116.16 points and 103.91 points respectively.

Janice Tchin Yao Xuan made it a clean sweep of U13 titles for KBA when she topped the four-player field in the Girls U13 category after beating AerorrickaAdvangle Francis, Eunike Stephanie Griffin and Eunice Chong Yu Qian.

She also collected 140 points while Aerorricka and Eunike picked up 116.16 points and 103.91 points respectively.

The bronze medals for KBA were delivered by Sharon Vong Shan Shan in the Girls U15 and Chung JiaHo in the Boys U15.

KBA juniors who also made it to top 10 finish were DaniceTchin Mao Quan (Boys U11 – 4th), Gabriel Conduman Griffin (Boys U11 – 7th), Ong Wyn Yi Ze (Boys U13 – 6th), Isaiah Wong Zhong Yan (Boys U13 – 8th), Sally Vong Xuan Yuan (Girls U15 – 5th), Alycia Law Zhi Wee (Girls U15 – 6th) and Danson Chung Teng (Boys U15 – 8th).

“I am very happy and satisfied with the performance of KBA players as well as the strict compliance to Standard Operating Procedures by officials, players and their parents.

“The competition went on smoothly and there were no technical problems. The players were very sporting and there was not even a single dispute,” said KBA president Johnny Ng who is also the event co-organising chairman.

Meanwhile, Isyraf Hafizin Ibrahim emerged as Boys U15 champion followed by Leong Ming Kai and Elvis Wong Wei.

Genevieve Lim TsinYeen and Ashreney Kho Jia Min were the top two winners for Girls U15 while the top three in the Boys U11 were Darrick Ong Shang How, Chong You Jia and Caleb Voon Jia Cheng.

Fifty-nine players participated in the competition aimed at unearthing new talents and providing a platform for young players to gauge their skills and standard.

Organisers have planned 15 other series for this circuit in other venues including Miri, Mukah, Sibu, Limbang, Kota Samarahan, Kapit, Lawas, Serian, Sri Aman, Subis, Sarikei and Bintulu. The Grand Final will be held in Kuching at the end of the year.