KPDNHEP: Traders warned against hiking prices of items under Chinese New Year Price Control Scheme

MIRI (Feb 8): Traders are warned against hiking the prices of 16 items gazetted under the Chinese New Year Price Control Scheme which is being enforced starting today (Feb 8) until Feb 16.

Miri Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) head Joe Azmi Jamil said the prices of the 16 controlled items must be sold below the ceiling price.

The retail prices for these gazetted items under the scheme are live chicken (RM6.70/kg), standard chicken (complete with head, feet, liver and gizzard) at RM8.50/kg, super chicken (without head, feet, liver and gizzard) at RM9.50/kg, Grade A eggs (RM0.39 each), Grade B eggs (RM0.38 each), Grade C eggs (RM0.37 each), imported cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing) RM4/kg, red chilli RM20/kg, tomato RM7/kg, garlic RM8.00/kg, imported potato China RM3.50/kg, white pomfret (weighing between 200gm and 400gm each) RM40/kg, large white prawn (weighing between 41 and 60 each per kg) RM35, pork belly (RM19.50/kg), pork (lean and fat) at RM18.50/kg and live pig (wholesale price only) RM10/kg.

“Based on our inspection today, we found out that the prices of these items under the CNY price control scheme in Emart Riam are sold below the ceiling price.

“KPDNKK wishes to remind traders not to simply increase the prices of these 16 items otherwise stern action will be taken,” he said when met after conducting price checks at Emart Riam today.

On another note, Joe Azmi said KPDNKK has been given the authority under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 324) to compound anyone who is found to have flouting the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Hence, he urged the public to continue to observe the SOPs which has been laid out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.