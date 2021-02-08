Landslide cuts off road to Kampung Mawang Tahup

SERIAN: Some 700 people from Kampung Mawang Tahup near here are currently cut off after a stretch of the access road to the village collapsed following a landslide yesterday.

Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem said the landslide might have occurred around 2.30pm.

There were no casualties as there was no one on the road at the time of the incident.

“The village is now totally cut off. The landslide had struck a stretch (of the road) just before the village,” said Riot when contacted yesterday.

The MP, who went to the affected site yesterday evening, said the divisional Public Works Department (JKR) office had been informed about the incident.

He said JKR officials as well as representatives from the road concessionaire company were at the site, and they had told him that they would do the immediate necessary action.

According to Riot, it would take quite a while to repair the damaged stretch of the road because of the steep hill and the deep ravine.

“JKR would do a temporary road diversion. But because the ravine is deep and hill/mountain terrain is very steep, it may take a while even to do road diversion,” added Riot, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia.