Lubok Antu, Telang Usan back to green, Samarahan, Subis turn from orange to yellow

KUCHING (Feb 8): Lubok Antu and Telang Usan are now classified as green zones after not seeing any Covid-19 local transmission case in the last two weeks, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“Lubok Antu and Telang Usan are now back to green zones, from yellow zones previously, since no new local transmission cases have been reported in the last 14 days,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

SDMC said the status of Samarahan and Subis had been changed to yellow zones from orange zones previously.

It added that Samarahan recorded 17 local transmission cases and Subis had 18 similar cases in the last two weeks.

“Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu remain their status as red zones with a combined total of 1,927 local transmission cases reported in the last 14 days.”

SDMC said Kuching, Selangau, Sri Aman, Matu and Bau were still orange zones given that the total number of local transmission cases reported in the last two weeks stood at 125.

With a total of 112 local transmission cases recorded in the last 14 days, SDMC said Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau and Simunjan remained as yellow zones.

“10 other districts remain as green zones,” SDMC added.