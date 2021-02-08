Malaysia records highest daily death at 24 with 3,100 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): Malaysia today records 24 new fatalities related to the Covid-19 infections, the highest to date according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The country also recorded 3,100 new cases in the past 24 hours according to data released by the ministry today.

The previous highest daily death recorded was on February 2, with 21 deaths, however today’s death toll has made the cumulative death related to Covid-19 infections up to 896.

Malaysia also recorded 2,340 new recoveries today making the total cumulative of recoveries at 245,552.

However, active cases still remain high at 51,977 cases, out of which 282 are treated in intensive care wards and 134 of them require breathing aid.

Selangor still tops the states with the newest infections recorded with 1,196 cases followed by Johor (490), Melaka (344), the Federal Territory (295) and Penang (209), among others.

Selangor cumulatively have record 79,580 cases of Covid-19 up to date followed by Sabah at 50,543

Perlis which has been classified as a Covid-19 green zone records four Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Today’s death cases involved seven cases in Selangor, three cases each in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, two cases in Perak and Johor, and one case in Kelantan, Melaka, Kedah, and Penang, respectively.

A total of 21 fatalities involved Malaysians while three were non-citizens. – Malay Mail