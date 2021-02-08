Man detained for obstructing civil servants

TAWAU: Police have arrested a man who was attempting to escape after provoking and obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties during a Covid-19 operation in Taman Semarak, here, last Saturday.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the 37-year-old suspect was alleged to have purposely followed the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance monitoring team’s vehicle while recording a video using his mobile phone.

“The suspect has uttered harsh and provocative words towards the team which includes personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force, besides raising his voice and refusing to cooperate when asked to issue his identity document,” he said, when contacted, here today.

Hazani said the suspect had almost hit a Rela personnel while trying to escape but he was later arrested and taken to the Tawau District Police Headquarters.

The case is being investigated under Section 188 of the Penal Code, Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, Section 8(1)(e) of the Sabah Minor Offences Ordinance and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967.

Previously, a video of a man chasing after the SOP compliance monitoring team’s vehicle while making a video recording and uttering provocative words had gone viral on social media.

Hazani advised all quarters not to create provocation and obstruct civil servants as the security forces were only carrying out their duties in accordance with the law.