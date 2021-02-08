MCCCI calls on govt to consider reinstating cabotage policy

MIRI: The federal government should consider reinstating the cabotage policy to protect the interest of the domestic shipping market, said Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing.

He said the removal of the shipping policy in 2017 had resulted in higher cost of goods in Sarawak and Sabah.

“Removing the policy did not do any good to the domestic shipping business. Prices of goods continued to increase with steeper competition between local and foreign vessels.

“Hence, the question – why would the government abolish or remove a policy that actually protected national interests and security,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Implemented on Jan 1, 1980, the National Cabotage Policy served to govern the maritime transport between Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah, towards safeguarding and promoting the domestic shipping industry.

According to Ling, the revocation of the policy has allowed foreign vessels to enter Sarawak and resulted in them dominating the domestic shipping market.

“The high influx of foreign vessels in Malaysian waters has caused freight rates in the domestic market to be reduced greatly, causing domestic players to suffer huge losses as the latter are unable to compete with foreign competitors.

“The freight losses, worth millions, to foreign vessels were tabulated in 2018, nearly a year after the policy was removed,” he added.

Ling said Sarawak must allow local shipping players to dominate and serve the market as this would create more employment opportunities for its people.

“If domestic shipping companies and ship owners here had wound down due to the inability to survive, it’s possible to see a spike in the unemployment rate as shipping companies had invested greatly in shipyards and ship-building, ports and provision of related ancillary services,” he added.

In calling for better protection and plans to develop the Malaysian domestic shipping and shipbuilding industry, he said having an efficient domestic shipping industry would be a source of pride for any state or country.

“Many countries, like Japan and Indonesia, apply the strict basis that no foreign vessel would be allowed to operate within their domestic waters, and this policy has greatly helped the local ship-owners to survive and safeguard their business.

“Having a better and more upgraded fleet of vessels to serve the local market, especially during the challenging time of the pandemic, is crucial – in that sea transportation is of utmost importance for the transportation and connectivity of essential consumables,” he added.

Ling also said MCCCI would seek to meet the relevant ministers, such as the Transport Minister of Sarawak Datuk Lee Kim Shin, to discuss the issue once the Covid-19 situation would permit such meet-up.