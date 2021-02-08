On-the-loose tiger captured alive after Indonesia zoo escape

PONTIANAK, Indonesia: An escaped tiger that killed a keeper at a zoo on Borneo island has been captured alive after a day on the loose, police said.

The white Bengal tiger was found wandering in a jungle surrounding Sinka Zoo in the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan on Saturday, following its escape through a hole.

Another tiger that broke free was shot dead earlier.

“We found and captured the second tiger by sedating it with a tranquillizer,” local police chief Prasetiyo Adhi Wibowo told journalists late Saturday.

The pair of 18-month-old female Bengal tigers – previously thought to be Sumatran – escaped from the zoo after days of torrential rain created a hole near their enclosure.

A 47-year-old male zookeeper and several animals were found dead near the tiger cage.

The escape triggered a frantic search involving police, military and conservation officials, while locals were

told to stay at home and avoid tourist attractions near the zoo while authorities hunted the animals.

An orange-coloured Bengal tiger was shot dead after a failed attempt to neutralise it with a tranquillizer gun. — AFP