Police receive 134 reports on Tommy Thomas book – Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened three investigation papers related to the contents of former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ book “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” which is alleged to have defamed and insulted various parties.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said so far, the police had received 134 reports nationwide on the matter.

He said the investigation was carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit and would be done in detail before any party, including Thomas, is called to record their statement.

“One of the investigation papers opened is in accordance with Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and another investigation paper is opened in accordance with (leaking information) and Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972.

“The third investigation paper was opened in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 (acts that have a tendency to incite),” he said when contacted, yesterday.

Among the individuals who lodged police reports against Thomas include former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and former Solicitor-General III Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria. – Bernama