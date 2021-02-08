Red onions supply improving

PUTATAN: The supply of red onions from India is improving.

According to Community Development and Peoples Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya, there was shortage of the commodity last year.

“We faced a shortage last year. And we had tried to get red onions from Vietnam but people seemed to prefer those from India. I am informed that the supply is improving,” he said today.

He added that the commodity was sold at RM26 per kilogram by the end of last year due to the shortage.

He also explained that the red onions from India are not a controlled item.

Shahelmey said this during a press conference at Servay Putatan where he took part in the Maximum Price Scheme walkabout programme held in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year together with the Sabah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Concerning the walkabout, Shahelmey explained that the maximum price scheme is implemented from Feb 8 to 16.

“A total of 16 items from the category of poultry, eggs, vegetables, seafood and pork are controlled under the scheme in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration,” he said.

In a list provided by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, the retail price of live chicken is set at RM6.60 per kilogramme, standard chicken at RM9.50 per kilogramme, super chicken at RM9.80 per kilogramme, grade A eggs at 0.41 each, grade B eggs at 0.40 each and grade C eggs at 0.39 each.

At the same time, imported round cabbage from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing cabbage) is retailed at RM3.50 per kilogramme, red chillies at RM12 per kilogramme, tomatoes at RM6 per kilogramme, imported potatoes (from China) at RM3.50 per kilogramme and garlic (from China) at RM8 per kilogramme.

Seafood such as white pomfret (weighing between 200 and 400 grams each) are retailed at RM38 per kilogramme and large white prawns (between 41 and 60 pieces per kilogramme) are retailed at RM28 per kilogramme.

Live pigs are sold at RM11 per kilogramme, while pork intestines are sold at RM24 per kilogramme and pork (meat and fat) are sold at RM20 per kilogramme.