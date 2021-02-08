RM280,088 worth of drugs seized from drug pusher

KOTA KINABALU: A 30-year-old man was arrested with RM280,088 worth of assorted drugs.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said the man was suspected to be a middleman of a drug syndicate operating in Kota Kinabalu, and the arrest put a dent in the drug operation.

“Based on police intelligence and surveillance, we believe the arrest of the suspect would disrupt the operation of the syndicate.

“The suspect was arrested on February 5 around 4.50pm at the Kepayan Ridge flat near Jalan Hospital Queen Elizabeth. He was tailed by police and stopped as he approached his vehicle.

“In the vehicle, police found 3,558 grams of syabu, 1,000 grams of ketamine, 109 packets of juice powder, 746 ecstasy pills, 337 grams of ecstasy powder, 240 Erimin 5 pills and 40 sticks of drugs known as ‘mushroom’,” said Habibi.

He further said that the assorted drugs could supply an estimated 29,629 clients and they were mostly recreational drugs sold at entertainment outlets. Police also believed the drugs came from Sarawak, by road.

The suspect was previously convicted under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and his urine sample tested positive for ketamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty. The suspect also faces a charge under Section 39A (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act, for possessing and consuming drugs, respectively.