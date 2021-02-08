RM97 mln one-off aid to 323,334 recipients

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has made payments of RM13,813,800 to 46,046 recipients of one-off aid as of February 7. Each of them received RM300.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state had agreed to implement Bantuan Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 for Sabahans affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the state.

“This aid involves an allocation of RM97,000,200 with 323,334 recipients in the state. Payments were made beginning January 29.

“The state government is giving this assistance out of responsibility and concern for affected citizens, especially with the second MCO in effect,” said Hajiji.

He said this during a working visit to Papar in conjunction with distributing the one-off aid and food baskets to small rubber plantation operators at Semaian Kabang, Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS), Kampung Kabang, Papar.

Hajiji added that the state government was aware of hindrances that came with the MCO 2.0, which disrupted many small businesses, on top of job loss.

“In light of this, those who were not listed as recipients of Bantuan Sabah Prihatin 1.0 can submit an appeal to their respective district offices or through the relevant ministry or agency,” he said.

Food baskets were also distributed to 7,547 recipients as of February 7. This was part of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya Initiative.

Also in attendance were Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong and Kimanis member of parliament Datuk Mohamad Alamin.