Samarahan now Orange Zone after recording 25 local cases in past 14 days

KUCHING: Samarahan District is now a Covid-19’s Orange Zone, in that it has recorded 25 local infection cases over the past 14 days.

Previously the district held a Yellow Zone status, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s classification, any district reporting more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as a Red Zones; 21 to 40 cases as an Orange Zone; one to 20 cases as a Yellow Zones; while a district with no positive cases is a Green Zone.

Separately, Betong District recorded nine local infection cases in the past 14 days – it is now a Yellow Zone, up from being an Orange Zone previously.

Nine districts in Sarawak still hold the Red Zone status. They are Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu – with accumulated number of 1,951 local infection cases reported within a two-week period.

The districts of Kuching, Selangau, Sri Aman, Matu, Bau and Subis remain Orange Zones, with a total of 159 local infection cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Daro, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan and Lubok Antu districts stay as Yellow Zones – with accumulated number of 101 cases in a two-week period.

The eight districts that are still Green Zones are Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi.