SDMC: Enhanced SOP to be enforced in Sibu Jaya from Feb 9 till 23

SIBU: An enhanced standard operating procedure (SOP) will be enforced in Sibu Jaya for two weeks from Feb 9 till 23, said Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).

SDDMC in a press release yesterday said the latest move was in light of the high number of Covid-19 cases in the township.

“In view of the high number of cases of Covid-19 in Sibu Jaya and with the approval of the State Disaster Management Committee, the following enhanced SOP will be enforced in Sibu Jaya for a period of two weeks from Feb 9 till 23:

“Only two persons allowed per car. Only businesses dealing with food, pharmacies, clinics, banks and petrol stations are allowed to operate,” it said.

Additionally, it stated that all schools including those with exam classes are to be closed.

“All social gatherings are not allowed except for funerals (please refer to SOP for funerals) and Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei (please refer to SOP for Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei),” it said.