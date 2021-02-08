Ting: Second smart traffic light to be built at Luak bypass road

MIRI: A second smart traffic light costing an estimated RM500,000 will be built at the Luak bypass road and be synchronised with the first one at Luak Bay Road, said Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew.

He added that the progress of this rural transformation project (RTP) was already ahead of schedule and was expected be completed in April this year instead of the July contractual deadline.

“It will be synced with the smart traffic lights built earlier on this road for smoother traffic flow and better safety of road users,” he said after a field inspection today.

The project will be carried out by implementing agency Miri City Council with components including four CCTVs, a culmination of two years in preparation including waiting for the conclusion of the civil works of commercial shophouses in the area.

Residents of the nearby residential areas had also requested for a traffic light to be built at this spot following the first one built to cater for the needs of villagers at Kampung Luak about 500 metres down the road.

Ting said ultimately, it was about better safety for road users and more efficient traffic flow regulation on this by-pass road connecting the main road between the city centre and coastal road, taking off a significant volume of traffic during peak hours.

Also accompanying him were Miri Mayor Datuk Adam Yii, councillors and SUPP leaders.