Ting suggests centre of performing arts for other divisions

MIRI: The concept of performing arts centre should be extended and set up at other divisions in Sarawak.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting viewed this as a way to encourage more youths to take up performing arts and provide them a platform to showcase their talents in creative arts industry.

“We already have a performing arts centre in Kuching. As Miri is also a city, another similar centre perhaps should be set up for the resort city by offering different arts values.

“I think it will be also good if such centre could also be set up at other divisions in Sarawak,” he said in replying to a viewer who asked if another performing arts centre could be set up in Miri during a Virtual Talk aired live through Pustaka Sarawak official Youtube channel and Facebook on Saturday.

The virtual youth talk dubbed ‘Youth Inspiration’ was organised by Pustaka Miri in collaboration with Miri Youth Association.

At the same time, the Piasau assemblyman called for youths aged 15 to 40 in Miri to apply for the Sarawak Youth Creative Industry Fund (SYCIF) to further develop their potential in creative arts industry.

He said the fund was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in 2019 to assist and support youth talents by implementing programmes in music arts, theatre, film, drama, creative arts and innovation field.

On an unrelated development, he admitted that the tourism industry had been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced countries to close their borders to prevent infection of the disease.

As an effort to assist the local tour operators, he said the state government through Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) had come up with a domestic tour package called ‘Sia Sitok’ in August last year, which had proven to be a success in reactivating the domestic tourism activities in the state.

This domestic package which is subsidised by the state government has been extended until March this year, he added.