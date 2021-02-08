Traffic congestion a thing in the past with completion of road widening project at Jalan Riam in Miri

MIRI (Feb 8): Over 2,000 students of Riam Road Secondary School and Riam Institute of Technology here will no longer have to deal with traffic congestion following the completion of the road widening project at Jalan Riam undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the traffic flow in front of the two schools has been a major issue in the past as both are located in front of the main road.

“I had come to check this site last year and upon seeing the heavy traffic flow here, I had instructed PWD to widen the road as it is a single carriageway.

“Now that the project has been completed, the traffic congestion is now a thing in the past,” said Lee after inspecting the project costing RM500,000 today.

On another note, Lee said he had also ask the PWD to erect a pedestrian traffic light in front of the school.

“After inspecting the road widening project today, I realised that there is an urgent need to erect a pedestrian traffic light in front of the school.

“This is to ensure student’s safety while crossing the main road,” said Lee.

Accompanying Lee for the visit today were PWD Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam and Riam Education Group chairman Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong.