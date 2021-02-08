UMT researcher produces energy bar with often-discarded bee bread

KUALA NERUS: Who would have thought that bee bread, which is usually discarded, from

stingless honey bees can be the main ingredient in the production of instant energy bars?

After conducting a five-year study from 2016 on this, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s (UMT) Associate Professor Dr Wan Iryani Wan Ismail has produced “Bee Ready Energy Bar”.

Wan Iryani, who is attached to UMT’s Faculty of Science and Marine Environment, said based on her research work, she found that bee bread is not fully utilised by breeders and some of them just throw away the bee bread.

“People are only focused on honey and propolis because they do not know that bee bread itself has various nutrients (good) for human health.

“Alhamdulillah, I managed to obtain a grant worth RM120,000 to conduct a study on bee bread and found that it is high in antioxidants.

“I hope the results of this study can increase the commercial value of bee bread and further generate income for bee breeders in Malaysia,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after the product launch and handover of the intellectual property licence between UMT and Bayu Gagah Marketing Sdn Bhd held virtually here yesterday.

When asked about the speciality of “Bee Ready Energy Bar” compared to similar products in the market, Wan Iryani said the formulation of the invention was based on research and reportedly it is the first globally to use bee bread as the main ingredient.

“Besides that, it is more nutritious without sugar, preservatives and artificial dye, besides being rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and carbohydrates, and even produces twice as much energy as other products in the market,” she said.

Wan Iryani, who is also the project head of the National Kelulut Industry Development Plan Preparation Committee 2020-2030, said the energy bar was also suitable for individuals with a tight work schedule, students, athletes, and individuals who like to do extreme activities such as cycling and mountaineering.

“It is also suitable to be used as food for frontline workers while carrying out the task of facing the Covid-19 pandemic and for disaster victims housed in evacuation centres due to its very high nutritional content and long-sustaining energy,” she added. — Bernama