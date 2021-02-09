18 SOP violators in Sandakan slapped with RM1,000 compound each

SANDAKAN: Eighteen individuals here have been issued RM1,000 compound each for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedure.

District police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the 18 violators, aged between 16 and 39, included three at roadblocks for going out after 10pm without reasonable purpose.

“Among the offences committed by the individuals are operating business that is not listed in the latest SOP (clothing), not wearing face mask while working, premises owner failing to provide hand sanitizer or QR Code My Sejahtera or temperature monitor or customer attendance book.

“There is also compounds issued for gathering at recreational park. All the individuals were compounded RM1,000 each under Regulation (16) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulation 2021,” he said.

Mohd Azhar also reminded the public to stay at home and only go out for important matters and to not to hold gathering.