180 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 180 new Covid-19 cases today, while 317 more patients were discharged, revealed Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The total number of cases in Sabah to date stood at 50,723 cases.

In a written statement today, he also reported two deaths in Kota Belud (1) and here (1).

One new cluster was reported, Kluster Hulu Jerocco, Sandakan.

“There are also 1,420 patients receiving treatment, with 557 in the hospitals, 861 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and two at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ Prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 70, and 22 patients requiring ventilation aids,” he said.

Tawau recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 24.

Keningau was the second highest (21) followed by Kota Kinabalu (16), Lahad Datu (15), Tuaran (15), Putatan (13), Papar (12), Kinabatangan (11), Kunak (11), Penampang (9), Sandakan (9), Telupid (9), Kalabakan (3), Tenom (3), Semporna (3), Beluran (2), Kudat (2), Kota Belud (1) and Tongod (1).