Access road project in Ulu Julau delayed due to rainy season

SARIKEI: The current wet spells have caused considerable damage to the access roads to a number of longhouses in Ulu Julau.

A stretch connecting Nanga Kara to Rumah Saban and Nanga Kota, in particular, has become too muddy and slippery – making it impassable, even for four-wheel drive vehicles (4WDs).

In acknowledging this, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan said the road project slated for the area was underway, to be funded with an allocation of RM500,000 approved by the Ministry of Rural Development.

“However, because of intermittent rain over the past few days, the contractor is unable to commence the upgrading works.

“The muddy and slippery conditions of the road have left the contractor unable to bring in the machinery and other heavy equipment to the site.

“It is likely that the upgrading works could only proceed as soon as the rainy season is over,” said Mawan in a statement, issued in connection with a visit to the project site last weekend, where the assemblyman was accompanied by officers from Pakan District Office and the divisional Public Works Department (JKR).

Adding on, Mawan said the area would be set for Phase III of Pakan/Ulu Julau/Nanga Kota road project, following the completion of works under Phase I and II.

“Phase I involving the 13.3km stretch between Pakan town and Rumah Buing reached completion in 2011 at a cost of RM63.725 million; Phase II, which kicked off in 2015 and covered the 15km stretch from Rumah Buing to Nanga Kara Clinic, was also completed on schedule, at a cost of about RM130 million.

“Phase III, costing RM139 million, is set to commence soon,” he added.

On a separate subject, Mawan called upon his constituents to dismiss the lies spread by certain quarters claiming that the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), had been neglecting the people and failed to bring any progress to the constituency.

This call was made in reference to a Facebook photo post showing villagers carry out a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) to clean up and repair a road said to be somewhere in Pakan.

Upon checking with the authorities and the local folk, however, he said the ‘gotong-royong’ actually took place at a section of an upgraded logging track from Ulu Budu/Sungai Alum Sesco access road in Betong Division leading to Ulu Kota.

“As far as the Road Connectivity Master Plan for Pakan is concerned, Phase III of Pakan/Ulu Julau/Nanga Kota road project is set to open the connectivity to the proposed Bukit Sadok Agropolitan in Betong, where an airport has also been proposed in Spaoh.

“This said, the upgraded logging track is being used by the locals as just an alternative route connecting Ulu Budu to Ulu Kota.

“I call upon all of you to have trust in the GPS government, which has a proven track record in delivering development projects to the people. Please ignore the parties that are only good at making negative comments that are not constructive at all.

“I also appeal for your patience as it would normally take some time to realise big projects such as roads,” stressed Mawan.